WEBSTER (CBS) – Security camera footage from a Webster brewery shows the power of the EF-1 tornado that tore through the Main Street area on Saturday.

Kretschmann Brewery & Beer Garden on Frederick Street shared video to Facebook of the tornado’s winds ripping apart a tent in their outdoor beer garden.

“You can clearly see that this storm was no joke,” the brewery wrote.

The nearly three-minute long video shows debris flying through the air as fierce winds tear a large tent to pieces. The brewery said they were fortunate that they only lost the tent. The gusts flipped over one of their fire tables, but it was not damaged.

The tornado’s winds ripped apart the beer garden’s tent. (Image credit: Kretschmann Brewery & Beer Garden)

The brewery said their beer garden was in a “twisted heap” and closed until further notice, but the indoor taproom remained open.

Two buildings on Main Street have already had to be torn down because of the damage from the tornado.

An aerial view of the damage in Webster, August 4, 2018. (Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

The National Weather Service said the tornado had a half-mile long, 300-yard wide path and winds of up to 110 mph.

