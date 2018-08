SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – State Police say they’re looking into a report of a “possible sexual assault” near a bath house on Carson Beach in South Boston.

The alleged incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The reported victim was transported to Boston Medical Center by Boston EMS. The suspect is believed to have left the area prior to the report,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.