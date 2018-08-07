BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating whether an ugly tirade captured on tape was a hate crime. Paul Sheehan of Dorchester was arraigned Monday on disorderly conduct charges.

In the expletive-filled rant on video, Sheehan can be heard yelling at two motorcyclists to get out of his neighborhood. The two had pulled over because of a detour when the confrontation began.

A police officer on a traffic detail came over to separate the suspect from them. Sheehan was arrested when the officer said he later heard him yelling racial slurs.

Paul Sheehan works for Keolis which runs the MBTA’s Commuter Rail service. In a statement, a Keolis spokesperson said, “As a local employer and a company providing a service to the public, we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of reprehensive conduct or language in or outside the workplace. The matter is under investigation and we don’t comment on personnel matters.”