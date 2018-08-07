OAK BLUFFS (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama is back on Martha’s Vineyard.

He caused quite the commotion outside The Cardboard Box restaurant in Oak Bluffs Monday night.

Video shared with WBZ-TV by Brian Hackett showed huge crowds gathered outside the restaurant, cheering loudly as the former commander-in-chief waved.

The restaurant said on Facebook that it was an “honor” to serve the Obamas and their friends.

The Obamas took summer trips to the Vineyard during his presidency.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times reports that Obama arrived to the island on Saturday and will be vacationing there through much of August. He ate at the Red Cat in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, the newspaper reported.