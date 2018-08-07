BOSTON (Hoodline) – Interested in checking out new spots for clothing in Boston? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to help you expand your wardrobe. Read on for the newest places to visit the next time you’re searching for men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories.

Roots Legends

344 Newbury St., Back Bay

Photo: Sean P./Yelp

Roots Legends is an “experimental gallery concept” from Canadian outdoor apparel and accessories brand Roots, per a company news release.

Roots was founded in the 1970s and makes clothing, leather goods and footwear at factories in Canada. The Newbury showroom includes interactive art exhibits that tell the stories of the brand and its most iconic products.

You’ll also find the brand’s Salt & Pepper sweats, fleeces, handbags and letterman’s jackets, with the opportunity to have badges and patches added in the store.

Roots Legends currently has just one review on Yelp, which gives it five stars.

Yelper Sean P., who reviewed the store on July 15, wrote, “There are five exhibits throughout the gallery that offer sensory experiences to demonstrate what makes Roots truly unique. The space before the gallery is dedicated to their iconic Salt & Pepper line with Boston-specific branding you won’t find anywhere else. There is another room in the back that is more akin to a regular Roots retail location.”

Roots Legends is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Reformation

342 Newbury St., Back Bay

Photo: Jean S./Yelp

Women’s clothing brand Reformation has opened its first store in Boston. Shoppers will find dresses, jumpsuits, denim and other pieces, delivered with a high-tech flair via touchscreen ordering.

The L.A.-based company highlights its efforts to reduce negative environmental impacts, including through the fabrics it uses, like linen, man-made fibers like Viscose and yarns made from used or discarded fabrics. The brand’s casual tops, dresses and swimsuits typically come in colorful patterns. It also has its own line of jeans and a bridal collection.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Reformation is still finding its way in its early days.

Yelper Jean S., who reviewed the store on July 15, wrote, “I usually buy Reformation clothes online, but this is the first store I’ve been to. Clothes are cute and flattering but run small. They are usually 100 percent viscose so can feel a little scratchy. Light colors can be sheer.”

Yelper Candy V. wrote, “The women here are so sweet and attentive to your needs. The store is spacious and has a variety of clothing. Dresses are beautiful and most of the options are stocked up in size. The dressing rooms are with a full-length mirror with a lot of light.”

Reformation is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Trend Boston

134 Newbury St., Back Bay

Photo: Trend Boston/Yelp

Trend Boston is a locally owned and operated store that carries shoes, accessories and outerwear for men and women.

The store features shoe brands like Birkenstock, TOMS and Blundstone, and jackets and accessories from Arc’teryx, Dita Sunglasses and Canada Goose. Trend Boston also offers personalized shopping for those who want assistance with choosing items for their new wardrobes.

The store has a current rating of five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Margaret C. wrote, “Amazing customer service! I bought some Blundstone boots that turned out to be too small. Although they didn’t have a larger size in stock and the Blundstone factory was sold out of my size, Jimmy and Lady back-ordered them for me. They arrived just a couple of weeks later and fit perfectly.”

Aleksandra N. noted, “Beautiful products, good customer service! Very unique store. I would definitely come back.”

Trend Boston is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday.