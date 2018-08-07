WESTFORD (CBS) — Rescue crews pulled a teenager from the waters of a popular yet illegal swimming and diving spot in Westford after he was missing underwater for hours. The 17-year-old boy was jumping off the rocks at Merrill’s Quarry with friends midday on Tuesday.

He was last seen around 11:45 a.m. before a dive team pulled him from the water around 1:30 p.m. Police said CPR was in progress and the teen was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A Nashua dive team, Westford Police, and the Westford Fire Department all responded to the quarry.

According to Westford Deputy Cheif Victor Neal, the teen’s friends saw him struggling and attempted to help but were unable to.

Neal added that no trespassing and no swimming signs have been posted at the quarry for years. The area has become more popular in recent years after it was featured in the movie Grown Ups 2 in 2012.