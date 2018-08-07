BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with cancer again.

NESN released a statement on Remy’s health Tuesday afternoon.

“Jerry Remy has been diagnosed once again with cancer. At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time,” NESN said.

Remy, 65, was diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time in June 2017. He finished treating that bout of cancer in January.

Remy has been calling Red Sox games since 1988.

Born in Fall River, growing up in Somerset, and currently residing in Weston, Remy was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That same year, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association named him the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year.

Before transitioning to broadcasting with NESN, Remy was best known as the Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85.

He hit .275 in his 10-year major league career, including three years with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.