BOSTON (CBS) — The father of a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday can’t believe the driver didn’t see his 20-year-old daughter. A dashcam on another car caught the collision on video.

The bicyclist’s parents can barely watch as the driver speeds off.

“They overtake her, cut her off, and hit her,” the woman’s father said.

What was much worse though, the phone call they got from their 20-year-old daughter just moments after she was hit.

“The call that you get is scary. You don’t know what’s happening. She was crying and tearful and shocked at the whole thing because she was in pain,” he said.

She was thrown from her bike and her things went flying but thanks to her helmet, backpack, and the way she landed, she walked away with scratches and scrapes.

Still though, it is hard for her father to believe the driver didn’t see her.

“I mean you see a bicycle, it’s daytime, you’re coming on a rotary and those are areas of danger anyway,” he said.

At this point, her parents can only thank the man who captured the dashcam video. Especially for what he did next. “He said he thought about chasing them but he stops here so no other cars will hit her,” he said.

While police are investigating the cause of the accident, they say what is clear now is that this was a hit and run and the driver should have stopped.

“She is very lucky and we are very lucky,” he said.

If you recognize the car, call police.