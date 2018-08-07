BOSTON (CBS) – The swearing-in of William Gross as Boston’s new police commissioner is just cause for civic celebration, because of the quality and potential of the new top cop and the hope that Boston will continue to place well down the list of U.S. cities plagued by street and gang violence. Halfway through this year, the city had seen 24 killings — 24 too many, yes.

But compare Boston’s record with that of Chicago, where more than 70 people were shot and at least ten died just this past weekend alone. So far this year Chicago has seen more than 320 homicides, and police seem in despair over their ability to stem the tide.

“Far too often, we continue to see the devastating effects that illegal guns have in some of our communities. They underscore the real problem of violent criminals who use illegal guns in some of our communities without the fear of consequences of their actions,” said Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller.

Listen to the issues he’s raising – the ready availability of guns despite having some of the nation’s toughest gun laws in place, and the lack of shame and fear of the shooters. To those problems, add Chicago’s widespread poverty and segregation, its status as the number one city in the country for young black male unemployment and the profound dysfunction of law enforcement’s relationship with the communities that most need their protection.

Are we glad we don’t suffer this way in Boston? Yes.

But it will take all the goodwill our new commissioner can muster, plus some intense scrutiny of what’s gone wrong in places like Chicago, for us to keep on feeling that way.

