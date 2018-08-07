BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick had himself a weekend.

The Patriots head coach was in Canton, Ohio on Saturday to watch Randy Moss get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and on Sunday night, he was at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox complete an amazing comeback against the New York Yankees. Belichick enjoyed the game alongside Red Sox president of baseball ops. Dave Dombrowski, as the two talked shop throughout the four-hour, 39-minute tilt.

Not a bad little break for a guy who is hard at work preparing for New England’s first preseason game this Thursday. As for where his busy weekend ranks on his all-time list though, it doesn’t really compare to a few others. Five others, to be exact.

“It was good. I wouldn’t put it up there with some of the championships we’ve won,” Belichick said to end his Tuesday morning media session at Gillette Stadium, drawing plenty of chuckles from the reporters on hand. “I think that would be stretching it a bit.”

That’s not to say Belichick didn’t enjoy himself. He had plenty to say about Moss and his induction into Canton, and couldn’t help but gush about Boston’s baseball team following a four-game sweep of their fiercest rival.

“Dave [Dombrowski] has done a great job. What a game that was Sunday; what a team they have,” he said of the 79-34 Red Sox. “I marvel at the way they compete and how consistent they’ve been, how many people have contributed. Just the overall organization — Tony [La Russa], Alex [Cora], their scouting staff. They’ve been great to us and provided us with a great experience in June.”

The Patriots spent a day at Fenway Park to enjoy some lawn games during their June minicamp, a nice break from the rigors of their on-field training.

“I wish the Red Sox nothing but the best, not that they need any help from me,” he added. “They seem to be doing just fine.”