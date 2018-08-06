  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston’s police department is getting a new leader.

William Gross will become the city’s first black police commissioner when he’s sworn in Monday at noon at the Morning Star Baptist Church on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, where his mother has been a member for 35 years. The public is invited on a first-come, first-serve basis, but parking is very limited.

Gross takes over from William Evans, who announced last month that he was retiring after nearly 40 years in the department. Evans took a job as police chief at Boston College.

gross1 William Gross To Be Sworn In As Bostons First Black Police Commissioner

William Gross (center) with former commissioner Bill Evans (left) and Mayor Marty Walsh. (WBZ-TV)

Gross joined the force in 1985 and worked his way up from a patrol officer to its second-in-command in 2014. He has long been one of the public faces of the department and is well-known in the community.

Bishop John M. Borders III will preside over the swearing-in ceremony.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

