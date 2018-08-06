WEBSTER (CBS) — By Monday, the town of Webster was looking forward to rebuilding homes and businesses after an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday. The worst of the damage is on Main Street.

Two buildings there have already been torn down because of the damage. An engineer will be assessing the damage at another building across the street to determine if it’s the next building to go.

The winds reached 110 mph, causing extensive damage.

According to Town Administrator Doug Willardson, the tornado “almost followed Main Street the whole way down.”

“Most of the damage was this area right here,” said Willardson, pointing where Davis and Main Street meet. Then “it hit right behind our police station” on Main Street.

Thirty-four people are now displaced.

A representative from the American Red Cross was scheduled to be at the town’s Senior Center from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help anyone in need.

Webster Tornado: How It Happened

“Most of all, we’re lucky because we had very, very few injuries,” Willardson said. One woman was hurt when debris fell on her car but she has since been released from the hospital.

Photos: Webster Tornado Damage

Webster is working with MEMA and the state to declare the tornado as a disaster, according to Willardson, and hopefully, financial aid to help them rebuild will follow.

There are no estimates yet on how much the damage will cost.

This is the third tornado to hit southern Massachusetts in the last three weeks, including two in Douglas and Upton.