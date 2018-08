TOPSFIELD (CBS) – A driver was killed in a crash in Topsfield late Sunday night.

The car went off of Haverhill Road (Route 97) around 10:30 p.m. and ended up over a guardrail into the woods.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Crews brought in lights to search the area for other possible victims, but no one else was found.

They also stopped a gas leak in the wreckage from igniting.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.