PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Town beaches in Plymouth were closed to all swimming for a few hours Monday afternoon after the harbormaster confirmed a shark sighting by a fisherman. Beaches are flying red flags and will switch to yellow flags, meaning swim with caution, later.

According to the Plymouth harbormaster, the actual sighting occurred around 11:30 a.m. A fisherman took a video on his phone and waited until 1:50 p.m. to report it.

redflagplymouthbeach Shark Sighting: Plymouth Beaches Closed For Swimming

Lifeguards fly a no-swim flag at a beach in Plymouth (WBZ-TV)

The sighting was near Marion Rock buoy right off Manomet Point in Plymouth.

When the harbormaster saw the video, he felt confident that it was a white shark.

