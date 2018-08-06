BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ rotation may be missing two of its five starters, but the news continues to be encouraging on the injury front.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched off a mound Sunday for the first time since injuring his right ankle back on July 14. He threw 25-30 pitches off the Fenway Park mound, a big step in his comeback.

“Eduardo, that was impressive, honestly,” manager Alex Cora said of his rehabbing lefty. “He threw a bullpen and that was good to see. I don’t know yet what’s the next step, but to see him on the mound, like I told you guys that [day when he had the injury], that didn’t look too promising. That was good news right there.”

Rodriguez said he felt good mechanically after the session.

“I threw all my pitches today,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been keeping my shoulder in shape, throwing everything. I just wanted to get on the mound and throw everything, and it feels great.”

Rodriguez is not sure when he can return to the mound in game action, but Sunday’s session is a big positive for his return. There was fear that he could miss the rest of the regular season and postseason, but now a late August/early September return is not out of the question.

Getting Rodriguez back with enough time to knock off any rust before the playoffs would be big for the Red Sox, as he hadn’t allowed a run in his previous 19 innings before leaving the field against the Blue Jays in mid-July. The 25-year-old is 11-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 19 starts this season, but could give Boston a key lefty out of the bullpen when the playoffs arrive.

Fellow Boston lefty Chris Sale will miss another start as he deals with left shoulder inflammation, but is expected to re-join the Red Sox rotation this weekend.