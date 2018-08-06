BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Mitchell’s time with the Patriots has come to an end.

The Patriots have released the wide receiver, as first reported by Jason La Canfora. ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe have since confirmed the move.

The Patriots drafted Mitchell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he’s battled injuries throughout his brief NFL career. But he had developed a nice rapport with quarterback Tom Brady when he was on the field, turning in a solid rookie campaign with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 12 regular season games. He had his best game when it mattered most, catching six passes for 70 yards in New England’s epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

But Mitchell missed all of last season with a knee injury and underwent another procedure on his knee just a few weeks ago. It appears he’s not healthy enough for the Patriots to keep him on their roster, even with a shortage at wide receiver on the depth chart.

It’s a disappointing end for a player who once had a lot of promise in a Patriots uniform.