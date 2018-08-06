WATCH LIVE:William Gross Sworn In As New Boston Police Commissioner
BOSTON (CBS) — Mass. State Police have two additions to their “What Could Go Wrong?” photo album on Facebook, which chronicles the efforts of state troopers who stop drivers with dangerous, unsecured loads on their cars. Parts five and six were added Monday.

overloadedpickuptruck State Police Cite More Drivers For Unsecured Loads: What Could Go Wrong?

State Police pulled over this pickup truck on I-291 in Springfield (Photo Courtesy: Mass. State Police)

An overloaded pickup truck was stopped on I-291 in Springfield. State Police said the driver was cited for unsecured load, tire tread depth violation, and an inspection violation.

kayakoverload State Police Cite More Drivers For Unsecured Loads: What Could Go Wrong?

The driver of a car with multiple kayaks strapped to the roof was cited for an unsafe load (Photo Courtesy: Mass. State Police)

“And then this happened…” State Police wrote. A car with four kayaks strapped to the roof was stopped on Route 1 in Danvers. The driver told police they were on their way home from Cape Cod.

They were cited for an unsafe load.

State Police reminded drivers: “Please make your vehicle safe before taking to the roads, for your safety, and the safety of all those around you.”

