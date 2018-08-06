  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Chris Sale, Local TV, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans will have to wait a few extra days for the return of their ace.

Boston was hoping that Chris Sale would only miss one start when they placed him on the DL with shoulder inflammation last week, but he will sit out the team’s upcoming three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, the Red Sox announced Sunday night. Sale will likely return to the rotation this weekend when the Sox play the Orioles four times in three days down in Baltimore.

Boston manager Alex Cora said his ace is fine, but the team is taking a cautious approach to his return. Keeping him out until the Baltimore series will allow him to miss out on a two-game set against the Phillies in Philadelphia next week, meaning he won’t have to hit for himself in a National League park.

“He’s OK, but he hasn’t thrown a bullpen yet,” Cora said Sunday. “At the same time, you start looking at the schedule, and I don’t want him pitching in Philly; I don’t want him to hit. So we kind of maneuver the schedule and see Baltimore, most likely. That’s what it’s going to be.”

Sale played some catch prior to Boston’s thrilling 5-4 comeback win over the Yankees on Sunday and will likely throw again on Monday. The lefty is 11-4 with an AL-leading 2.04 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 22 starts this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s