BOSTON (CBS) — The oddsmakers in Vegas really like the Boston Celtics during the 2018-19 regular season.

The masterminds in Sin City are projecting the C’s to win 57.5 games, a very respectable win total after an injury plagued Celtics team won 55 games last regular season and came just one win away from an appearance in the NBA Finals. With a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward expected to return at full strength, it’s not wild to believe the Celtics will hit the over on Vegas’ projection.

The 57.5 wins puts them second to just the defending champs, with the Golden State Warriors coming in at 62.5 wins. As for their Eastern Conference/Atlantic Division foes, Boston’s projected win total is three ahead of both the Toronto Raptors, who added Kawhi Leonard in the offseason, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA seas wins Atl 23.5

Bos 57.5

Brk 32.5

Cha 35.5

Chi 27.5

Cle 30.5

Dal 34.5

Den 47.5

Det 37.5

GS 62.5

Hou 54.5

Ind 47.5

LAC 35.5

LAL 48.5

Mem 34.5

Mia 41.5

Mil 46.5

Min 44.5

NO 45.5

NY 29.5

OKC 50.5

Orl 31.5

Phi 54.5

Phx 28.5

Prt 41.5

Sac 25.5

SA 43.5

Tor 54.5

Uth 48.5

Wsh 44.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 5, 2018

On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll see the Sacramento Kings are projected at 25.5 wins — the second lowest in the league behind the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics own Sacramento’s first-round pick next season as long as it isn’t the No. 1 overall pick, so that projection will just add to the excitement for next season.

Boston fans should enjoy the break now and prepare for another fun season at — or near — the top of the Eastern Conference, with a whole lot of #KingsPick excitement mixed in.