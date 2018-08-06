BOSTON (CBS) — The oddsmakers in Vegas really like the Boston Celtics during the 2018-19 regular season.
The masterminds in Sin City are projecting the C’s to win 57.5 games, a very respectable win total after an injury plagued Celtics team won 55 games last regular season and came just one win away from an appearance in the NBA Finals. With a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward expected to return at full strength, it’s not wild to believe the Celtics will hit the over on Vegas’ projection.
The 57.5 wins puts them second to just the defending champs, with the Golden State Warriors coming in at 62.5 wins. As for their Eastern Conference/Atlantic Division foes, Boston’s projected win total is three ahead of both the Toronto Raptors, who added Kawhi Leonard in the offseason, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll see the Sacramento Kings are projected at 25.5 wins — the second lowest in the league behind the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics own Sacramento’s first-round pick next season as long as it isn’t the No. 1 overall pick, so that projection will just add to the excitement for next season.
Boston fans should enjoy the break now and prepare for another fun season at — or near — the top of the Eastern Conference, with a whole lot of #KingsPick excitement mixed in.