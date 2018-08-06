WATCH LIVE:William Gross Sworn In As New Boston Police Commissioner
ANDOVER (CBS) – A serious crash on Interstate 495 in Andover Monday morning left a box truck on its side across a guardrail and backed up traffic for miles.

495 crash andover truck Multi Car Crash On 495 In Andover Sends Truck Over Guardrail, Into Woods

A box truck on its side after a crash on 495 in Andover. (WBZ-TV)

The multi-vehicle crash happened just north of Route 133. Massachusetts State Police said there were serious injuries.

The driver of the box truck that ended up in the woods was pulled out of the wreckage and taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

The crash backed up traffic all the way to Route 3 in Chelmsford. Police closed all lanes to allow for the medical helicopter to land.

