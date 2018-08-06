ANDOVER (CBS) – A serious crash on Interstate 495 in Andover Monday morning left a box truck on its side across a guardrail and backed up traffic for miles.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just north of Route 133. Massachusetts State Police said there were serious injuries.

The driver of the box truck that ended up in the woods was pulled out of the wreckage and taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

Massive backups because of the rolled over box truck on I-495 Northbound in #Andover pic.twitter.com/8hfogGPXCQ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) August 6, 2018

The crash backed up traffic all the way to Route 3 in Chelmsford. Police closed all lanes to allow for the medical helicopter to land.