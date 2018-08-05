BOURNE (CBS) — It was an early morning on Sunday for the thousands of bikers taking part in the Pan-Mass Challenge.

This year’s goal is to raise $52 million for cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

WATCH LIVE: PMC Finish Line In Provincetown

Riders completing the largest route — 192 miles from Sturbridge to Provincetown — took off in Bourne Sunday. One of the water break stops along the way was in Brewster’s Nickerson Park. Rider Jeff Pretentis took the time to tell WBZ-TV why he rides.

“My wife had breast cancer and my brother had brain cancer and they both survived. They were both treated at Dana Farber. I worked at Dana Farber years and years ago in the laboratory. So it means a lot. I’ve also lost a lot of relatives — and to me, this is the thing that I can do. I can’t cure cancer, but I can raise the money to cure cancer.

Six hundred riders took off from Babson College in Wellesley to ride to Patriot Place in Foxboro and back Sunday. This is one of the many PMC routes.

Volunteers there would turn the start line into a finish line while bikers were out. Leslie Laputz is an assistant site coordinator there. “Overall, we’ve got about 4,000 volunteers across the entire weekend and they give everything they have to make this work,” he said. “Some of them were here at 4:30 this morning and we’ve had a couple that years [pasts] that have stayed until 2:30 the following morning. It wouldn’t happen without them.”

WBZ is the proud media sponsor of the Pan-Mass Challenge. WBZ was also well represented on the course.