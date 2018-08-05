WELLFLEET (CBS) – A great white shark came close to a group of surfers this week off the coast of Cape Cod.

An aerial spotter for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy snapped a photograph of the shark near Lecount Hollow Beach.

The photo, which was taken Thursday, shows the shark at a close distance to three surfers and a swimmer.

Though the shark was close, it wasn’t as close as the one spotted last week off Nauset Beach. In that case, the great white was photographed just feet away from an unsuspecting paddle boarder.