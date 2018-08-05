  • WBZ TV

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (CBS) – A fourth person has died a week after a New Hampshire crash that went undiscovered for more than 15 hours.

Daniel Petruzzelli, 19, had been hospitalized since the Hampton Falls crash was discovered on July 29. New Hampshire State Police said Sunday that Petruzzelli died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital as a result of his injuries.

A car involved in a Hampton Falls crash that killed three people. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Petruzzelli was a passenger in a car that crashed while traveling west on Route 88. Police believe excessive speed contributed to the crash.

The car crashed around 6:30 p.m. July 28, but was hidden by trees and not discovered until nearly noon the next day.

The driver, 21-year-old Jacob Raymond died on scene. Passengers Sarah Frost, 18, and Stephen Hansen, 22, were also killed while Petruzzelli was rushed to the hospital.

State Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the four people in the car leading up to the crash to contact investigators.

