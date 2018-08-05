  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Deval Patrick, Local TV, Politics

BOSTON (CBS) – Deval Patrick is well aware of the talk that he might run for office again – higher office.

The former Massachusetts governor, who is seen as a possible candidate for president in 2020, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning.

Speaking to Jake Tapper, Patrick said, “I’m not ready to be a candidate for 2020” and he would make a decision “in due course.”

Patrick added, “It’s mind-blowing to have people speak to me and about me” as a possible presidential hopeful. He said he has received “messages from around the country, and from friends, and from strangers.”

“But right now my focus is on the midterms,” said Patrick, who has been campaigning for selected Democratic candidates in the November election.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    August 5, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    WARREN AND DEVAL THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO THE REPUBLICAN PARTY..BOTH LOSERS AND WOULD PLACE THIS NATION INTO THE JAWS OF DEATH, AGAIN!

    Reply Report comment

