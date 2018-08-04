  • WBZ TV

WEBSTER (CBS) – Dozens of residents were displaced after a tornado ripped through Webster and Dudley on Saturday.

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the area to see the damage on Saturday.

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the area to see damage caused by Saturday’s tornado. (WBZ-TV)

“We want to make sure that they’re getting the support they need in the days and weeks ahead,” Polito said of displaced residents.

Forty-three families were forced out of their homes. After officials assessed the damage, 11 of the families were allowed to return after one building was deemed safe.

curran2 Tornado Leaves Dozens Of Webster Residents Homeless

An aerial view of the damage in Webster, August 4, 2018. (Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

The American Red Cross responded to the area, and is housing displaced families in nearby hotels.

The devastation stretches beyond the damaged trees and storefronts.

shelter Tornado Leaves Dozens Of Webster Residents Homeless

The American Red Cross opened a shelter after a tornado ripped through Webster and Dudley. (WBZ-TV)

Debra Diaz of Webster was forced out of her home, which was damaged during the storm.

She said the toughest part of the day was packing up and leaving.

“That’s hard, that’s hard to leave your stuff behind. Like, we have a little dog that we took with us,” she said.

