WEBSTER (CBS) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit the central Massachusetts town of Webster Saturday morning.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Worcester County around 9:30 a.m. and was later expanded to Middlesex County as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Webster was hit the hardest. The town, which is about 18 miles south of Worcester near the Connecticut state line, is now littered with downed trees and power lines. There are also several shattered windows and many houses and businesses lost electricity. About 25 people have been forced out of their homes because of the damage, which is most significant on Main Street near the Dudley town line, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

One person was hurt when part of a roof fell on top of a car, authorities said. There is structural damage to at least four buildings in town.

MEMA said three buildings have been condemned and as many as five are now “uninhabitable.” The National Weather Service said it’s still too early to know the exact strength, path and length of the tornado. The agency is also conducting damage surveys in Dudley and Woodstock, Connecticut.

This is third tornado in southern Worcester County in the last two weeks.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the senior center in Webster for anyone who needs assistance. At the peak of the storms, more than 9,000 customers lost power in Massachusetts, most of them in Webster and Dudley.