WEBSTER (CBS) – The National Weather Service is looking into reports that a tornado hit the central Massachusetts town of Webster Saturday morning.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Worcester County around 9:30 a.m. and was later expanded to Middlesex County as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Webster appears to have been hit the hardest, according to initial damage reports. WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher said it was likely a tornado. The town is about 18 miles south of Worcester, near the Connecticut state line.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is also sending investigators to asses the damage.

More Webster storm damage from Christine Smith. #wbz pic.twitter.com/cLilbXl6gv — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 4, 2018

The NWS is also conducting damage surveys in Dudley and Woodstock, Connecticut.