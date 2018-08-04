WEATHER ALERTFlash Flood Warning Until 1:30 p.m.
WEBSTER (CBS) – The National Weather Service is looking into reports that a tornado hit the central Massachusetts town of Webster Saturday morning.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Worcester County around 9:30 a.m. and was later expanded to Middlesex County as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Webster appears to have been hit the hardest, according to initial damage reports. WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher said it was likely a tornado. The town is about 18 miles south of Worcester, near the Connecticut state line.

The damage on Main Street in Webster after the storm hit Saturday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is also sending investigators to asses the damage.

The NWS is also conducting damage surveys in Dudley and Woodstock, Connecticut.

