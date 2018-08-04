WEATHER ALERTTornado Warning Middlesex County Until 10:54 a.m.
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
August 4, 2018
We continue with our yearly special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we feature the Dominican Festival of Boston 2018, taking place on Sunday August 19 at Clifford Park from 2PM-11PM, with the big parade starting at 12PM down Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Yoleny Ynoa from the festival’s public relations department on the English version of Centro and with Festival Coordinator Luis Matos on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DOMINICAN FESTIVAL BOSTON 2018
Clifford Park
Sunday, August 19
2PM-11PM
Parade: 12PM – Centre St.
(617) 792-9916
FB: FestDominicano Boston

