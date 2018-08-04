August 4, 2018

We continue with our yearly special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we feature the Dominican Festival of Boston 2018, taking place on Sunday August 19 at Clifford Park from 2PM-11PM, with the big parade starting at 12PM down Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Yoleny Ynoa from the festival’s public relations department on the English version of Centro and with Festival Coordinator Luis Matos on the Spanish version. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

DOMINICAN FESTIVAL BOSTON 2018

Clifford Park

Sunday, August 19

2PM-11PM

Parade: 12PM – Centre St.

(617) 792-9916

FB: FestDominicano Boston

