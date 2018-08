BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of movie hopefuls showed up in Allston on Saturday with the hope of getting into an upcoming Mark Wahlberg movie.

The casting call on Saturday went on for six hours. Boston Casting INC. posted a flyer on Facebook last week advertising the casting call for the Dorchester native’s next film.

Movie producers were looking for men with “tough faces” who look like “mob guys” or “blue collar workers.”

There is no word yet on what the movie is about.