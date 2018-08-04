DORCHESTER (CBS) — Police say a man was driving drunk when he struck a pedestrian, drove off, crashed into three parked cars and ran away before officers arrested him.

The 31-year-old driver, who was not identified, also ditched a firearm before police arrested him after the pedestrian crash on Dorchester Avenue near the Ashmont T station around 10 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Two MBTA transit officers witnessed the crash and gave chase when the suspect took off.

Police said the driver also pitched a loaded firearm before he was arrested.

He will be arraigned on Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident with personal injury, driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a firearm.

The pedestrian, who was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, is expected to survive, police said.