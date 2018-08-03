  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joseph Dalrymple, Marlene Bleau, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A Shrewsbury man is being held without bail in connection with the death of a woman in Worcester last weekend. Joseph Dalrymple, 33, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of strangulation resulting in serious bodily injury at his arraignment in District Court.

bleu No Bail For Man Charged With Strangling Woman Found Dead At Lake

Marlene Bleau (WBZ-TV)

Investigators first thought 38-year-old Marlene Bleau drowned at Lake Park last Saturday morning after she was found face down in the water. But now they believe Dalrymple strangled her and left her at the lake. The exact cause of death is still pending a ruling from the medical examiner.

Prosecutors said Friday the two were together the night before and there’s surveillance video to support that.

Bleau’s family was in court for the arraignment, but did not talk to reporters.

“I’m past the misery stage now I’m just angry, very angry,” Bleau’s mother Deborah Christensen told WBZ-TV Thursday. “I don’t care what anybody does in life they don’t deserve to die by somebody else’s hand.”

Dalrymple will be back in court for a dangerousness hearing on August 8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s