WORCESTER (CBS) – A Shrewsbury man is being held without bail in connection with the death of a woman in Worcester last weekend. Joseph Dalrymple, 33, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of strangulation resulting in serious bodily injury at his arraignment in District Court.

Investigators first thought 38-year-old Marlene Bleau drowned at Lake Park last Saturday morning after she was found face down in the water. But now they believe Dalrymple strangled her and left her at the lake. The exact cause of death is still pending a ruling from the medical examiner.

Prosecutors said Friday the two were together the night before and there’s surveillance video to support that.

Family of Marlene Bleau breaks down outside after court arraignment of Joseph Dalrymple who is being charged with her murder. He’s being held without bail #wbz pic.twitter.com/GMsct6AOb3 — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) August 3, 2018

Bleau’s family was in court for the arraignment, but did not talk to reporters.

“I’m past the misery stage now I’m just angry, very angry,” Bleau’s mother Deborah Christensen told WBZ-TV Thursday. “I don’t care what anybody does in life they don’t deserve to die by somebody else’s hand.”

Dalrymple will be back in court for a dangerousness hearing on August 8.