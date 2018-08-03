BOSTON (CBS) – Friday was the last day on the job for Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Evans has spent four decades on the force and is now leaving for a job at Boston College. After taking part in his final roll call, the commissioner talked with reporters about the bittersweet moment.

“It’s been a great run,” he said. “I can honestly say I worked my heart and soul out.”

Evans said his most memorable experience on the job happened in Watertown in 2013, when an intense manhunt came to a dramatic end days after the Boston Marathon bombing.

“I remember the feeling like we had just won the war,” Evans said. “College kids were marching; I’ve never had such a good feeling in my life. I’ll never forget those five days.”

Evans thanked Mayor Marty Walsh and the people of Boston and said his hope for the city is “that we don’t have the young kids killing each other on the streets.”

“That’s what kept me awake at night, and that was the hard part of this job,” Evans said. “That’s something that I think will always bother me.”

Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross will be Boston’s next police commissioner.