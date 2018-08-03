BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady took the practice field on Friday, the day of his 41st birthday, and was greeted by thousands of adoring fans who gleefully sang “Happy Birthday,” their stomachs full of red, white and blue cake.
Those fans, though, ended up having quite a bit in common with Brady for the rest of the day, as they all were basically limited to just being spectators. Brady hardly did any throwing at all in the Patriots’ training camp session on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.
Whether it was in the 7-on-7 portion of practice or the 11-on-11 drills that simulate real football, Friday was the Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling show. Brady had a front-row seat, and was present for the whole session, but was not running plays with his team.
Outside of watching him warm up, fans didn’t get to see Touchdown Tommy slinging the ol’ pigskin.
As The Athletic’s Jeff Howe pointed out, it was the same deal last year on Brady’s 40th birthday.
The news was nevertheless a disappointment to the fans who trekked to Foxboro to celebrate Brady’s birthday. But, hey, at least they got some free cake.