BOSTON (CBS) – In this week’s summer of savings, we’re celebrating the history of Massachusetts.

First up, in the North End, where festival season is getting underway, there will be music, food and raffles from now until Sunday. There is a different festival for every weekend in August coming to an end with Saint Anthony’s Feast the last weekend of August.

In Salem, this weekend marks the 30th annual Salem Maritime Festival. It kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. on Derby Street and runs until Sunday at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, dancing and harbor cruises along with arts and crafts.

This Saturday – you can ride around Boston for free. Saturday the city’s Blue Bikes will be free for all riders. You get the free pass through the Blue Bikes mobile app. Stations can be found in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline.