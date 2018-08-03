  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Kenny Britt was on the practice field for the first time Friday morning.

The nine-year veteran is apparently off the PUP list, giving the Patriots another much-needed pair of hands in their receiving corps.

Britt was in full pads and participated in positional drills before making his way to the lower fields for some conditioning work. He did not partake in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 sessions, but just being out there with his teammates is progress for Britt, and an injury riddled Patriots receiving corps.

The Patriots signed Britt late last season following his release from the Cleveland Browns. He played in three games at the end of the regular season, catching two of the five passes that went his way, but did not appear in any postseason games for the Patriots.

Britt did not get to put in any work with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Friday, as Brady did not participate in any team drills. It appears Bill Belichick’s birthday present to Brady — who turned 41 on Friday — was a day off.

Receiver Eric Decker, reportedly signed by New England Thursday, was not spotted at Friday’s practice. Running back Sony Michel and right tackle Marcus Cannon both missed their second straight day of practice as they nurse ailments they suffered during Wednesday’s practice.

