LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are hoping for a Monopoly-sized payday at the box office with a new true crime story about a popular McDonald’s giveaway.

The Daily Beast recently published an article on an ex-police officer who rigged the McDonald’s monopoly game. The story begins in Westerly, Rhode Island, with a McDonald’s camera crew and FBI agents meeting someone who claimed to have won the million-dollar prize.

The ex-officer is accused of stealing more than $24 million from the game.

Deadline first reported that Affleck is set to direct and Damon will star.

The bidding war was reportedly intense, with other Hollywood elites like Kevin Hart, Steve Carell and Robert Downey Jr. hoping to get in on the action.