  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMWheel of Fortune
    02:37 AMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, Severe Thunderstorms, Severe weather, Storm Damage

HOPKINTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — The town library in Hopkinton, New Hampshire is seriously damaged after a fire broke out there in the midst of a storm Friday evening. Lightning reportedly sparked the fire.

Crews arriving to the scene just after 4:45 p.m. were met by smoke coming through the cupola.

According to the Concord Monitor, the damage caused by lightning.

The firefighters had a tough time reaching the fire in the cupola but the fire was put out shortly after they arrived.

There were multiple tornado warnings during the evening hours Friday, and reports of a possible tornado touchdown at the base of Mt. Monadnock.

Trees were also downed in Gilmanton, N.H. and some Manchester N.H. roads flooded, forcing several people to be rescued.

downedtreeglmanton Lightning Strike Sparks Fire At New Hampshire Library

Downed tree in Gilmanton, N.H. (Photo Courtesy: Pauline Sulrizio)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s