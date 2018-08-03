Comments
HOPKINTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — The town library in Hopkinton, New Hampshire is seriously damaged after a fire broke out there in the midst of a storm Friday evening. Lightning reportedly sparked the fire.
Crews arriving to the scene just after 4:45 p.m. were met by smoke coming through the cupola.
According to the Concord Monitor, the damage caused by lightning.
The firefighters had a tough time reaching the fire in the cupola but the fire was put out shortly after they arrived.
There were multiple tornado warnings during the evening hours Friday, and reports of a possible tornado touchdown at the base of Mt. Monadnock.
Trees were also downed in Gilmanton, N.H. and some Manchester N.H. roads flooded, forcing several people to be rescued.