HOPKINTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — The town library in Hopkinton, New Hampshire is seriously damaged after a fire broke out there in the midst of a storm Friday evening. Lightning reportedly sparked the fire.

Crews arriving to the scene just after 4:45 p.m. were met by smoke coming through the cupola.

According to the Concord Monitor, the damage caused by lightning.

The firefighters had a tough time reaching the fire in the cupola but the fire was put out shortly after they arrived.

NEW Tornado warning for Merrimack County in NH until 4:15. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/vbBXhzcGW9 — Pamela Gardner (@PamelaWBZ4) August 3, 2018

There were multiple tornado warnings during the evening hours Friday, and reports of a possible tornado touchdown at the base of Mt. Monadnock.

Looks like ground contact here so very possibly a tornado touchdown @NWSGray https://t.co/K4yf3hxs48 — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 3, 2018

Trees were also downed in Gilmanton, N.H. and some Manchester N.H. roads flooded, forcing several people to be rescued.