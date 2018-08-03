LAWRENCE (CBS) – A young man from Lawrence will be in court Friday, charged with showing off a gun in a case of grass clippings rage.

A landscaper was using a leaf blower to clean up outside the Wendy’s on Hampshire Street Thursday afternoon when some grass clippings landed on an Acura sedan.

The driver, 21-year-old Franklin Mauel Laras, didn’t like it, according to police and he started arguing with the landscaper. They say Laras “lifted up his shirt and brandished a firearm which was tucked into his waistband.”

Laras drove off and police were called. It didn’t take long for officers to arrive because their station is right behind the Wendy’s.

Within five minutes, police found Laras’s car and pulled him over. He was taken into custody without incident and a detective said he found a gun tucked into the waistband of Laras’ pants. Police said he is not licensed to carry a gun.

Laras will be arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court on several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.