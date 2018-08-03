GARDNER (CBS) — Gardner police are looking for a man suspected in a possible abduction of two young women. The victims say they were approached by the man, who was with an older woman on Tuesday.

The two young girls were walking in the area of West and Jean Street. According to police, the older white couple approached them and tried to coax them into a van.

Lt. Eric McAvene said, “the children describe the vehicle as a late 90’s, early 2000’s red van maroon type, had some windows in it with some curtains. They were pretty specific about the description so at that point we checked the area, reviewed any surveillance tapes and stuff that were available for that area.”

Police are taking the report very seriously. “They asked the children multiple times to get into the vehicle and then did flee the area after one of the children ran away,” McAvene continued.

Russ Valliere lives nearby. He calls the incident is “messed up” and is now worried about his six-year-old grandson. “I think the kids should be able to go out and play without worrying that they’re going be grabbed and snatched,” he said.

Back in June, Gardner Police investigated similar reports about an older man with blonde hair in a white van offering younger teenage girls candy and trying to get them into the van.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-632-5600.