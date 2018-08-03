BOSTON (CBS) – A sailboat with nine passengers was struck by lightning at Castle Island, sparking a fire on the boat.

No injuries were reported. The passengers were later dropped off at Pier 6 in Charlestown.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the incident around 2 p.m.

A small fire in the boat’s engine spread to other parts of the 50-foot boat, fire officials said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boat lost power so the radio was not working.

Passengers on board signaled to a nearby tug boat. The people on the tug boat then called 911.