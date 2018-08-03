BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics handed out their final two-way contract Friday, reportedly signing guard PJ Dozier.

The 21-year-old played last season on a two-way deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, spending most of the season with their G-League affiliate. Dozier averaged 12.9 points off 46 percent shooting to go with 5.6 rebounds in the G-League, playing just three minutes for the Thunder. He went undrafted out of the University of South Carolina in 2017, helping the Gamecocks make an improbable run to the Final Four his sophomore season.

The @celtics have signed PJ Dozier to a two-way contract, a league source tells Sporting News. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) August 3, 2018

A 6-foot-7 combo guard, Dozier is another depth signing by Boston who will likely spend the bulk of next season with the Maine Red Claws. Boston’s other two-way contract was given to Walt Lemon Jr. earlier this offseason.

Playing for the Celtics (and their G-League affiliate) will be pretty special for Dozier, who is second cousins with late Celtics great Reggie Lewis. Dozier wore No. 35 with the Thunder in of honor Lewis, who died 25 years ago after collapsing on the practice floor due to a heart ailment.