WORCESTER (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Worcester. Investigators first thought the woman drowned, but now believe someone strangled her and left her at a lake.

“I’m past the misery stage now I’m just angry, very angry,” said Deborah Christensen, who is mourning the loss of her daughter 38-year-old Marlene Bleau. “I don’t care what anybody does in life they don’t deserve to die by somebody else’s hand.”

Bleau’s body was found face down in the water near Coburn Ave and Bridle Path Saturday morning. Initially police thought she drowned. On Thursday, Worcester Police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Dalrymple of Shrewsbury in connection to the death of Bleau.

Worcester Police say he’s charged with strangulation or suffocation and will be arraigned Friday. The exact cause of death is still pending a ruling from the medical examiner.

This while Christensen prepares to lay her daughter to rest. “She was a smart girl she was a kind person, she would help anybody out it’s always scared me because you never know who’s out there,” Christensen said.

Bleau’s mother says she’ll be in Worcester District Court Friday for the arraignment along with other family and friends to seek justice for Marlene.