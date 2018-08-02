  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots welcomed back longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater to the practice field on Wednesday, marking his removal from the physically unable to perform list.

The team also saw Mike Gillislee (in a red, non-contact jersey) and rookie cornerback Keion Crossen return to the field.

It wasn’t all positive news on the attendance front, though, as first-round pick Sony Michel was absent at the start of the session after he left Wednesday’s practice early. Tackle Marcus Cannon was also absent at the start of the session, after he too left Wednesday’s session early.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday that Cannon’s absence is not particularly concerning.

While Michel’s exact ailment is unclear, NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi noted that the running back “appeared to tweak something” during a drill on Wednesday.

