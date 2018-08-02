BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots welcomed back longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater to the practice field on Wednesday, marking his removal from the physically unable to perform list.

The team also saw Mike Gillislee (in a red, non-contact jersey) and rookie cornerback Keion Crossen return to the field.

@Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater is back in pads and on the practice field with the team. #Patriots #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 2, 2018

Keion Crossen, Mike Gillislee and Matthew Slater returned to practice this morning. Gillislee wearing a red non-contact jersey. Slater's return means he's off PUP. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 2, 2018

It wasn’t all positive news on the attendance front, though, as first-round pick Sony Michel was absent at the start of the session after he left Wednesday’s practice early. Tackle Marcus Cannon was also absent at the start of the session, after he too left Wednesday’s session early.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday that Cannon’s absence is not particularly concerning.

Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon left Wednesday's practice, but I'm told there is no reason for long-term concern, and it isn't related to last year's ankle injury. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 1, 2018

While Michel’s exact ailment is unclear, NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi noted that the running back “appeared to tweak something” during a drill on Wednesday.