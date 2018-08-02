NORTHAMPTON (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts college is investigating after campus police were called to investigate a black student who was quietly eating her lunch in a common room.

Officials say an employee at Smith College in Northampton called police Tuesday to report that someone appeared “out of place” in the building.

The school later released a statement saying there was nothing suspicious at all about the undergraduate student, who is working on campus this summer as a teaching assistant.

“This incident has raised concerns in our community about bias and equity,” diversity director Amy Hunter said in a statement. “Smith College does not tolerate race- or gender-based discrimination in any form.”

Oumou Kanoute, who identified herself as the student, later posted on Facebook that it was outrageous she could not sit down and eat her lunch in peace.

“No student of color should have to explain why they belong at prestigious white institutions,” she wrote. “I worked my hardest to get into Smith, and I deserve to feel safe on my campus.”

She added: “All I did was be black.”

Kanoute is demanding that Smith identify the caller “so that they can confront and acknowledge the harm done to me as a student.”

The college says school policy prevents them from releasing the name of the caller.

