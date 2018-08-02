BOSTON (CBS) – The K Men and Women are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

“20 years of watching the Sox, we’ve seen a lot of innings,” said Kirk Carapezza, K Men Founding Member.

They started just as kids in 1998 posting Ks on the back wall of the bleachers tracking Pedro Martinez’s strikeouts.

“It was a time when Boston kind of shut down every time Pedro pitched. It was a real event,” said Carapezza.

To celebrate 20 years the K Men and Women are giving back and raising money for The Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber by selling merchandise online.

“We’ve raised about $8,000 our goal is to raise $20,000 before the end of the season, the year,” said Carpezza.

They also plan to hold a raffle so some lucky fans can join the K Men and Women onto of the Green Monster for a game.

“Cancer has touched all of us what better cause than raising some money for cancer research for Dana Farber,” said Carpezza.