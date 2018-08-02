BOSTON (CBS) — According to the new DeflateGate book, Tom Brady could have avoided his NFL suspension if he had just been willing to throw two Patriots equipment staffers under the bus.

In an excerpt from “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption” shared with ABC News, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave Brady an option of paying a $1 million fine instead of serving a four-game suspension. The catch? Goodell wanted Brady to “state publicly that former Patriots equipment guys [John] Jastremski and [Jim] McNally had purposely tampered with footballs, even without [Brady’s] knowledge.”

According to the book, Brady refused the offer.

The book quoted Brady as saying this to NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith: “There’s no way I’m gonna ruin these guys for something I believe they didn’t do.”

Jastremski and McNally ended up being suspended by the Patriots, at the request of the NFL, according to reports. The NFL at first denied making such a demand but later sent out a release stating that both men had been reinstated. Neither employee has really been seen publicly since then, and neither has made any public comments regarding the matter. The authors of the book said they were unable to get in contact with either McNally or Jastremski while conducting research.

In September of 2015, when Brady had temporarily won his fight with the NFL and had been cleared to play to start the year, he expressed feeling sympathy for the uncertain statuses of McNally and Jastremski.

“I certainly feel terrible for them that they’re not able to be with us right now,” Brady said in September 2015.