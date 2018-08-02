BOSTON (Hoodline) – So you’re hungry — and you’re ready for some contemporary American cuisine. Good news: we’ve found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for New American fare.

The Bowery Bar

2261 Dorchester Ave., South Dorchester

Photo: Chris R./Yelp

The Bowery Bar is a new spot in Lower Mills that has a large outdoor patio and a raw bar with oysters, chilled lobster and tuna poke.

It serves an upscale-casual menu with appetizers like baked goat cheese and burrata. Main dishes include a farmhouse burger with pimento cheese and jalapeño relish, and beer-battered fish and fries.

The drinks list includes many whiskeys, as well as tiki drinks like the Waikiki Sneaky, made with rum, guava, falernum, lemon bitters and cava.

The Bowery Bar currently holds 3.5 stars on Yelp, with just a handful of reviews under its belt.

Chris R. wrote, “The decor is rustic Americana and just great for the rustic feel of the neighborhood. The menu boasted some really tasty bites and exciting shareable plates.”

Charlie S. added, “The menu includes more than just bar food, which was nice. Scalloped potatoes were delish. The beer selection was good as was the service, which was quick, attentive and accurate. I could easily go for dinner and stay until closing.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Bowery Bar is open from 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends.

Backyard Betty’s

170 W. Broadway, South Boston

PHOTO: TIFFANY L./YELP

Backyard Betty’s is brought to you by the owners of Southie’s Publico Street Bistro & Garden. A wood-fired grill, rotisserie and smoker produce dishes like smoked ham, pulled pork sliders, shrimp skewers and burgers.

Its comfort-food sides, on the other hand, are all vegetarian and include potato salad, grilled corn and slaw. Beer, wine and cocktails round out the menu.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, Backyard Betty’s is still finding its way in its early days.

Yelper Briana W., who reviewed it on July 16, wrote, “We got fast, super-friendly service at this casual modern with a bit of quirk restaurant. The burgers were a nice size, juicy with great sweetish dill pickle slices and crisp fries.”

Yelper Erin B. wrote, “Came here on a Saturday for a friend’s birthday dinner. Had a great time. Got the bratwurst, which was very good. It came with a tall PBR, which was a nice surprise.”

Backyard Betty’s is open from 4 p.m.–1 a.m. daily.

Johnny’s Takeaway

168 Spring St., West Roxbury

PHOTO: ROCKY W./YELP

Boston chef Johnny Burke (The Butcher Shop, Belly Wine Bar) leads Johnny’s Takeaway. Food is for takeout only. Office workers and families alike order ahead online from weekly menus, or stop in for a grab-and-go meal.

Recent menu items have included fried chicken, steak tip salad and braised beef short rib. Baked goods like cookies and croissants are also here.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Johnny’s Takeaway has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Khanh P., who visited the business on July 23, wrote, “The cost is a bit pricey, but pleased with the flavor that came from the simplicity of the meal. We also took it home and heated it up in the microwave and it still tasted fresh.”

Erin B. noted, “It tastes fresh and oh so yummy. I love that all of the chef’s ingredients are listed on the meal containers themselves. No mystery ingredients. Good, clean food.”

Johnny’s Takeaway is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, but it’s closed on weekends.