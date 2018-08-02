CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Big Mac turns 50, McDonald’s is offering a birthday gift to fans of the iconic fast food sandwich.

MacCoins are here for #BigMac50! 🙌 TODAY, buy a Big Mac in the U.S. and get your hands on a MacCoin 🍔🎉 pic.twitter.com/dA4E1z9obu — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 2, 2018

Starting Thursday, Aug. 2, diners can get a “MacCoin” with the purchase of a Big Mac. That limited edition coin will be good for a free Big Mac beginning on Friday.

McDonald’s is distributing 6.2 million MacCoins in more than 50 countries. There are five versions of the coin, each featuring art from a different decade.

The coins are redeemable until the end of the year.