BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are planning on adding another veteran at wide receiver, giving Tom Brady another potential target.

After cutting ties with injured wide out Jordan Matthews Wednesday, New England is reportedly “expected” to sign Eric Decker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots expected to sign former Titans’, Jets’ and Broncos’ WR Eric Decker to a one-year deal, per sources. And it’s neither here nor there, but is there now a better looking QB-WR combo in the NFL than Tom Brady and Decker? — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2018

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that it will be a one-year deal.

As was building when Jordan Matthews went down… the #Patriots are signing WR Eric Decker, source said. They’ve been in talks for a few days. Will be a one-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2018

Decker, 31, caught 54 passes for 563 yards and a touchdown for the Tennessee Titans last season. Throughout his eight-year career with the Broncos, Jets and Titans, Decker has caught 439 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.

He also has some playoff experience, catching 22 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown in seven postseason games.

At 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Decker brings some size to a position that’s a big question mark for the Patriots. Both Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola departed in the offseason, and Matthews is gone after just a week of training camp. On the injury front, Malcolm Mitchell remains questionable with his knee injury, which cost him all of the 2017 season, and Kenny Britt is on the PUP list. To make matter worse, Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the year.

That leaves Chris Hogan as the only receiver left over from last season (at least for the first four games), though Phillip Dorsett has shown potential in camp after limited action last year.

Picking up the Patriots’ complicated offense has not been an easy task for many veteran receivers, especially those who missed the offseason program. But Decker’s history with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who as head coach of the Broncos drafted Decker back in 2010, may work in the receiver’s advantage here in New England.