BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston will be expanding its police body camera program after a report found they have “meaningful benefits,” Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday.

One hundred officers wore body cameras as part of a year-long pilot program in 2016-2017. A Northeastern University report on the program found that body cameras “generate small but meaningful benefits to police-citizen encounters.”

“This study shows the potential value that body cameras can have as part of our overall strategy for strengthening ties between law enforcement and the residents they serve,” Walsh said in a statement. “I am proud that we will be moving forward on this, and look forward to seeing how this program will further support the transformative progress we have made in community policing.”

Announcing today that the city will expand our body camera program. I look forward to seeing how this will further support the transformative progress we have made in community policing @bostonpolice. https://t.co/Hr4GLsDPwz — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 2, 2018

The report found that officers wearing body cameras received about one fewer complaint per month and fewer use of force reports (slightly less than one per month).

Read The Report (PDF)

“The presence of the cameras seem to de-escalate the potential for confrontations between police and citizens.” Northeastern researcher Anthony Braga stated.

The city plans to eventually have a full body camera program and conversations are underway with police unions. Walsh noted that there is $2 million in the budget for the purchase of 400 cameras.